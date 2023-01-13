Tropical smoothie bowl

Liked this? Get more
This beautiful smoothie bowl is the perfect start to a warm summer morning. It includes the goodness of Restore bone broth, along with fresh ginger, mango and passionfruit, and the healthy fats from coconut.
Serves 1
Ingredients
1/2 cup Restore Active Vitality Tonic
1 cup frozen mango
1/2 banana
Pulp of one passionfruit
Juice of 2 limes
1 cm slice of fresh ginger
1/4 cup coconut cream
Method
- Heat the tonic, boiling for two minutes before allowing to cool.
- Add the broth to a blender along with all the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.
- Pour into a serving bowl and garnish with your choice of fruit, nuts and seeds.
