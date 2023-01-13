Tropical smoothie bowl

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital

This beautiful smoothie bowl is the perfect start to a warm summer morning. It includes the goodness of Restore bone broth, along with fresh ginger, mango and passionfruit, and the healthy fats from coconut.

Serves 1

Ingredients

1/2 cup Restore Active Vitality Tonic

1 cup frozen mango

1/2 banana

Pulp of one passionfruit

Juice of 2 limes

1 cm slice of fresh ginger

1/4 cup coconut cream

Method