Win a years’ worth of DoorDash deliveries to celebrate a Festival of Flavours

Try some of the diverse cuisines on offer in Wellington and be in to win a $5000 DoorDash voucher.

DoorDash is preparing to send Wellington’s taste buds on a cross-cultural journey with the Festival of Flavours, an in-app celebration of some of New Zealand’s favourite foods.

The promotion, running until 30 June, will see three of DoorDash’s most popular cuisines championed, giving users 40% off (up to $10) when they spend $15 or more* across Winter BBQ Warmers (use code FOF40BBQ), the Taste of Asia (use code FOF40ASIA), and Best of the West (use code FOF40WEST) festival themes.

“DoorDash is always aiming to bring more to people’s doors, so we’ve launched the Festival of Flavours to make it easy for Kiwis to try a new meal and support a local eatery in Wellington and Christchurch,” says Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash General Manager New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

As part of the celebration of some of the delicious and diverse food on offer in New Zealand, DoorDash is giving away two $5,000 vouchers, equipping one lucky Wellingtonian and one Cantabrian with DoorDash orders for a whole year.

“We specialise in food perfect for sharing and socialising with friends, but being a small restaurant that can only fit so many diners in at a time, using delivery means that more people can enjoy our Asian fusion specialities from their own homes,” says Wen Song, owner of Wellington’s Hideout, who is bringing the taste of Asia to Festival of Flavours.

Some of the other Wellington eateries involved include Viva Mexico, Gerry’s Charcoal Chicken, Abrakebabra, Hutt Ribs, Gong Cha, Scopa, Lord of the Fries, and Currizza.

To celebrate the Festival of Flavours and be in to win a $5000 DoorDash voucher, download the DoorDash app and place an order using a Festival of Flavours promo code before the end of June.

