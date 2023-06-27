The rising garage pop trio making moody melodies and silly bops

Sophie Scott-Maunder, Jonathan Shirley, and Laura Robinson formed their band, Soft Plastics, on the cusp of covid. They talk to Francesca Emms.

Soft Plastics released their debut EP on the same day Jacinda Ardern announced the first nation-wide lockdown. But rather than getting down about the pandemic, they saw it as a blessing in disguise. Their first few gigs didn’t go ahead, giving them more time to fine-tune their songs, write more, and even bin some.

Postponed performances are the norm, but Sophie, Laura, and Jono have earned an excellent live reputation and shared the stage with the likes of The Beths, Silicon, King Sweeties, and Wax Chattels. Describing themselves as garage pop with a nostalgic twist, Soft Plastics sound fuller than you’d expect from a three-piece. Jono’s guitar and Laura’s drums rise and fall with Sophie’s nuanced vocal performance: from soft, tender, and vulnerable to large, loud, and powerful.

Each member brings specific skills to the group. With a Masters degree in screenwriting from the International Institute of Modern Letters and a certificate in filmmaking from The New Zealand Film and Television School, Laura is the obvious choice to produce their music videos. As well as playing drums and singing she also keeps track of their accounts.

Sophie is a co-curator of Eyegum Music Collective and is a core organiser of Welcome to Nowhere, an indie music festival which has been putting on events in the Whanganui region for the past six years. She’s the lead singer, bass player, and administrator/organiser for the group.