New Zealand Fashion Week 2023: Kahuria on the street

Fashion Week extends far beyond the garments gracing the runway. It’s also a time for attendees to dress to the nines, and have their outfit taste and relevance undergo meticulous examination.

After a three-year hiatus, New Zealand Fashion Week returned, shining as brightly as ever. Held at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre it showcased a blend of both established and arising designers, setting the stage for new household names in the fashion world. The street style of this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week shone a light on the nation’s distinctive fusion of cultural influences, natural beauty, and a thriving creative scene.

These were some of our favourite looks from outside the shows: