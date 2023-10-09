Ghosts get soles: Because ghosts deserve nice shoes and so do you

Lifestyle
·2 min read

Photography by David James
Art Direction by Shalee Fitzsimmons
Assisting: Sophie Carter,
Hannah Mahon, Olivia Lamb
Lettering: Elaine Loh

Featured in Capital #85
The spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than getting the ghouls together for a spot of shoe shopping.

Step into the haunted house for a photoshooot that is sure to lift your spirits.

ECCO: Street 720 W sneaker, ECCO

ECCO: ELO W sneaker, ECCO

Buffalo: Aspha NC Mid Boot in lavender, Solect
Charlie Brown socks in white, That Was Then This Is Now

Neo: Elena shoes in whiskey, Gubb’s

Crocs: Classic platform clog in pure water, Solect

Paloma Wool: Selma shoes in yellow, I Love Paris

Wild Bunch: Wally boot in nugat, That Was Then This Is Now
Charlie Brown socks in royal, That Was Then This Is Now

