Ghosts get soles: Because ghosts deserve nice shoes and so do you

Photography by David James
Art Direction by Shalee Fitzsimmons
Assisting: Sophie Carter,
Hannah Mahon, Olivia Lamb
Lettering: Elaine Loh
Featured in Capital #85
The spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than getting the ghouls together for a spot of shoe shopping.
Step into the haunted house for a photoshooot that is sure to lift your spirits.
ECCO: Street 720 W sneaker, ECCO
ECCO: ELO W sneaker, ECCO
Buffalo: Aspha NC Mid Boot in lavender, Solect
Charlie Brown socks in white, That Was Then This Is Now
Neo: Elena shoes in whiskey, Gubb’s
Crocs: Classic platform clog in pure water, Solect
Paloma Wool: Selma shoes in yellow, I Love Paris
Wild Bunch: Wally boot in nugat, That Was Then This Is Now
Charlie Brown socks in royal, That Was Then This Is Now
