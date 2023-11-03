Meet the artist on the island

This year the Kāpiti Coast Arts Trail have added Waiorua Gallery on Kapiti Island to their annual line-up. Milly Brunel took a trip out there to take a peek and meet Kapiti Island resident and exhibiting artist Adrienne Spratt.

On Kapiti Island’s northern end lies an extraordinary piece of whenua of which Adrienne Spratt and her husband Wayne (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), with other whānau members, are the proud kaitiaki.

Artist Adrienne spends as much time as she can on the island, travelling to the mainland to teach at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa or to visit whānau. She is on the boat with us as we arrive for a preview of her gallery, part of the 2023 Kāpiti Arts Trail.

Gumbooted Wayne seems to embody doggedness. He greets us warmly and helps unload the boat. Wayne recites a whakataukī to welcome us, as manuhiri, onto the whenua; Adrienne says visitors on the Arts Trail in November will receive a similar welcome.

Up the stony beach path, we gather on the deck, for tea and coffee. A big army-style kettle and milk and sugar are passed through the window. Adrienne offers brownies and muffins, telling us to watch out for the cheeky kākā from the bird sanctuary that surrounds their home.