CPotY Snapshots: Andie Hughes

Andie Hughes

A dog’s life

Rangatahi semi finalist

Behind the camera

Andie finds inspiration outdoors. He lives on the Kapiti Coast with a menagerie of pets (two cats, two horses and his dog) who feature heavily in his work. At 16 years old he’s got a plenty of the ideas for the future, hoping to “study marketing, journalism or photography,” and is currently developing his graphic design skills. Next year he will be heading to the Netherlands for an exchange and is looking forward to photographing the experience.

Why photography?

The young photographer started “playing around with a camera in the last year or two,” gradually picking up skills, and then moving on to study Photography at school for a NCEA. Through his work and photos of animals he aims to show the connections between people and animals, and illustrating the joy they bring – particularly the bond between horses and their riders. “I love photography as it is such a personal art form, yet it can be appreciated and understood by anyone.”

The snap

Andie’s close-up snap, A dog’s life is of his golden Labrador Lottie. He was attempting to photograph one of his cats in the garden at the time: “I had closed the gate for some peace and quiet (as the two don’t get along very well,) and turned around to find the perfect shot!”

Judges’ thoughts

CPotY judge Lizzie Bisley said, “I was very impressed with the technical aspects of this photograph – capturing a moving subject, in close-up, with such clarity and a strong composition.



