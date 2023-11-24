Need a book recommendation? We’ve got you covered

Want more? Read last year’s book suggestions here.
Featured in Capital #86
Subscribe to get the real thing here.
Looking for some summer reading, or a gift for the bookworm in your life? Sophie Carter asks seven bibliophiles what’s on their bookshelves.
I’m currently reading
Gone Bush by Paul Kilgour. My current reading fixation is books about walking long distances, and Paul writes with such honesty and openness about his life spent tramping in the back country of Aotearoa. I’m not sure if it’s research for my own future long walk, or simply a no-fitness-required replacement for the same!
I’d like to read next
A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson. Yes, it’s another walking book. And yes, I know everyone else read it 15 years ago. I actually started reading it but then left my Kindle by my bed before going away for work – hence having to buy Gone Bush at the airport. But the first couple of chapters of Bryson’s adventure were equally inspiring and hilarious and I’m looking forward to enjoying the rest.
I would like to give
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown. I’d like to give this book to anyone who likes historical stories with a solid dose of inspiration. It’s an incredible tale of triumph over adversity, and also triumph over 1930s Nazi Germany, which is strangely relevant again these days.
Carmel Sepuloni
Former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand
I’m currently reading
Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz. The author is based in New Plymouth where I grew up. It begins when a jogger on her morning run discovers a murdered young girl. Instead of a whodunit murder-mystery,
the story asks who this girl was, and follows the jogger’s struggle to move on from what she saw. It’s proving to be a great read, and one which has captured me in the first few pages.
I’d like to read next
Men Without Country: The true story of exploration and rebellion in the South Seas by Harrison Christian. Although, technically, I’d already started reading it but then my husband picked it up to read, so once he’s finished, I’ll continue reading. It’s a fascinating story about Pitcairn Island and how it came to be settled – stories like this always pique
my interest.
I would like to give
Rough Lives Speak to my friend and colleague Megan Woods. It’s an anthology of poems written by a group of Aucklanders who are supported by the Auckland City Mission, and which my husband, poet Daren Kamali, edited.
Gemma New
Principal conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
I’m currently reading
The Bookseller at the End of the World by Ruth Shaw. It was given to me by the NZSO’s chief executive Peter Biggs, and I started reading it on our NZSO tour. It’s really gripping and I’m on a bit of a cliff-hanger so I’d like to know what happens next, but I accidentally left the book at home before heading to America, so I’ll have to wait until I’m back to read the rest of it.
I’d like to read next
Malcolm Gladwell’s book Talking to Strangers. Being in a job that requires so many layers of communication, I feel like this book would give some fascinating insight into the way we connect to one another. Malcolm is actually my cousin. He invests many years of research and thought into his books, and I’ve enjoyed the other books of his like Blink and The Tipping Point.
I would like to give
Alex Ross’s The Rest is Noise is a fantastic journey for music lovers and new listeners alike, so I would share this book with anyone who is curious about music. It’s filled with delightful backstage stories of music performance.
Vaibhav Vishen
Owner and chef at Chaat Street
(Read more about Vaibhav here)
I’m currently reading
A Baghdad Cookery Book by Muh.ammad ibn al- H.asan Ibn al-Karīm. It’s been one of the favourite Arabic cookery books for the Turks for centuries. hIt is also said to be translated from the world’s first cookbook, which was formerly held at the Hagia Sofia mosque in Turkey. It’s an interesting insight into how the culinary techniques of the modern day which we mostly assume to be born out of the west/haute cuisine actually belong to the eastern world.
I’d like to read next
Dîners de Gala by Salvador Dali. It is a unique cookbook which was a collaboration between Dali and leading French chefs. The intention was to create a grand meal for the elites and royals of the day. It also talks about how royal feasts included Woodstock (bird) flambé, where its excrement was used as one of the ingredients.
I would like to give
Walden by Henry David Thoreau to my wife, Maanvi. The book is a great insight from Thoreau’s experiment with living in nature, self-belief, and his voyage of spiritual discovery.
Rhiannon McKinnon
CEO of Kiwi Wealth
(Read more about Rhiannon here.)
I’m currently reading
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman. I thought this would tell me how to manage my time better, but actually the message is “time is short so stop trying to do so much – do less instead.” It makes you really stop and think about what’s important to you.
I’d like to read next
Wellington Architecture by John Walsh. I’ve dipped into this a few times but need to go deeper. It’s already got me looking up more, to see the facades I’ve never noticed, and a further read may well encourage me to pause, step back and take in all of a building rather than just its entrance.
I would like to give
Come back to Mona Vale by Alexander McKinnon. A shameless plug for my husband’s debut book, which is truly a delightful read. He masters a difficult subject with an unusual mixture of grace and suspense. Alex used his way with words to woo me, and our friends say reading the book is like spending time with him. So I’d give this to old friends we haven’t seen in a while – they might enjoy hearing his voice.
Guy Hobson
CEO and co-founder of beverage company Native Sparkling
I’m currently reading
The One Thing by Gary Keller. This book is great for helping you understand that once you find that important “thing” everything else will either be easier, or not necessary, to achieve your goals. The point is to “not chase two rabbits as you will never catch either one.” A business coach of mine told me to read it to focus more with fewer distractions.
I’d like to read next
I’d re-read The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey. The last time I read it was in 2015, and it helped me make what is most important a daily practice, something I need again now as Native Sparkling grows.
I would like to give
Wilding by Isabelle Tree. I’d give this to any landowner for them to examine the impact of increasing biodiversity on their property, starting with under-utilised land. Similar to what is described in the book, Native is attempting to rewild certain areas.
Gentiane Lupi
Professional boxer, kickboxer, mixed martial arts and Muay Thai fighter
I’m currently reading
The Disinvent Movement by Susanna Gendall. It shocks me how clever and dry the humour in this book is. I keep laughing and wanting to grab a highlighter, but then an unexpected sober line arrests me, and I feel guilty for finding it so funny. What I’m enjoying is her search to find accomplices for her missions – her search to find her tribe.
I’d like to read next
Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov. I had heard of it but never picked up a copy until my son gave me his. I have tried to read it before, but just didn’t make it through for much the same reasons I don’t like watching horror movies…wish me luck!
I would like to give
The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry. This book makes a great gift because it can be enjoyed by young and old. While it is directed at children, it has a cleverly disguised lesson on what’s most important in life. Through the story we are exposed to nuggets of truth about the world, such as how important curiosity is, and how our perspective can change our lives.
You must be logged in to post a comment.