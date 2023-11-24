Need a book recommendation? We’ve got you covered

Looking for some summer reading, or a gift for the bookworm in your life? Sophie Carter asks seven bibliophiles what’s on their bookshelves.

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown. I’d like to give this book to anyone who likes historical stories with a solid dose of inspiration. It’s an incredible tale of triumph over adversity, and also triumph over 1930s Nazi Germany, which is strangely relevant again these days.

A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson. Yes, it’s another walking book. And yes, I know everyone else read it 15 years ago. I actually started reading it but then left my Kindle by my bed before going away for work – hence having to buy Gone Bush at the airport. But the first couple of chapters of Bryson’s adventure were equally inspiring and hilarious and I’m looking forward to enjoying the rest.

Gone Bush by Paul Kilgour. My current reading fixation is books about walking long distances, and Paul writes with such honesty and openness about his life spent tramping in the back country of Aotearoa. I’m not sure if it’s research for my own future long walk, or simply a no-fitness-required replacement for the same!

Rough Lives Speak to my friend and colleague Megan Woods. It’s an anthology of poems written by a group of Aucklanders who are supported by the Auckland City Mission, and which my husband, poet Daren Kamali, edited.

Men Without Country: The true story of exploration and rebellion in the South Seas by Harrison Christian. Although, technically, I’d already started reading it but then my husband picked it up to read, so once he’s finished, I’ll continue reading. It’s a fascinating story about Pitcairn Island and how it came to be settled – stories like this always pique my interest.

Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz. The author is based in New Plymouth where I grew up. It begins when a jogger on her morning run discovers a murdered young girl. Instead of a whodunit murder-mystery, the story asks who this girl was, and follows the jogger’s struggle to move on from what she saw. It’s proving to be a great read, and one which has captured me in the first few pages.

Alex Ross’s The Rest is Noise is a fantastic journey for music lovers and new listeners alike, so I would share this book with anyone who is curious about music. It’s filled with delightful backstage stories of music performance.

Malcolm Gladwell’s book Talking to Strangers. Being in a job that requires so many layers of communication, I feel like this book would give some fascinating insight into the way we connect to one another. Malcolm is actually my cousin. He invests many years of research and thought into his books, and I’ve enjoyed the other books of his like Blink and The Tipping Point.

The Bookseller at the End of the World by Ruth Shaw. It was given to me by the NZSO’s chief executive Peter Biggs, and I started reading it on our NZSO tour. It’s really gripping and I’m on a bit of a cliff-hanger so I’d like to know what happens next, but I accidentally left the book at home before heading to America, so I’ll have to wait until I’m back to read the rest of it.

Walden by Henry David Thoreau to my wife, Maanvi. The book is a great insight from Thoreau’s experiment with living in nature, self-belief, and his voyage of spiritual discovery.

Dîners de Gala by Salvador Dali. It is a unique cookbook which was a collaboration between Dali and leading French chefs. The intention was to create a grand meal for the elites and royals of the day. It also talks about how royal feasts included Woodstock (bird) flambé, where its excrement was used as one of the ingredients.

A Baghdad Cookery Book by Muh.ammad ibn al- H.asan Ibn al-Karīm. It’s been one of the favourite Arabic cookery books for the Turks for centuries. hIt is also said to be translated from the world’s first cookbook, which was formerly held at the Hagia Sofia mosque in Turkey. It’s an interesting insight into how the culinary techniques of the modern day which we mostly assume to be born out of the west/haute cuisine actually belong to the eastern world.

Rhiannon McKinnon CEO of Kiwi Wealth (Read more about Rhiannon here.)

I’m currently reading Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman. I thought this would tell me how to manage my time better, but actually the message is “time is short so stop trying to do so much – do less instead.” It makes you really stop and think about what’s important to you.



I’d like to read next Wellington Architecture by John Walsh. I’ve dipped into this a few times but need to go deeper. It’s already got me looking up more, to see the facades I’ve never noticed, and a further read may well encourage me to pause, step back and take in all of a building rather than just its entrance.

