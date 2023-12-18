Going bush with Ōtari-Wilton’s manger Tim Park

Return to childhood memories. Tim Park talks to Hannah Zwartz about his work with endangered species.

Kaiwharawhara stream flows from headwaters in Zealandia, through Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush and down Ngaio Gorge, to join the harbour by the Interislander car park. It’s the part of town where Ōtari’s Kaiwhakahaere (manager) Tim Park grew up. As a child he played on the boulders of the Alpine Garden at Ōtari. “When this job came up, strong memories of time spent here as a kid were part of the attraction.”

Ōtari is still a great place for a bush walk, with or without kids. There are now supplejack tunnels on the cabbage tree lawn and hedge mazes by the lookout, or there’s still the time-honoured tradition of playing by the stream. As well as recreation, there’s learning and inspiration aplenty.

With nearly 20 years’ experience in ecological protection and restoration, the aptly named Tim Park has been instrumental in projects including Predator Free Wellington and the Forest in the Heart of Wellington. Since joining Ōtari in January 2021, Park has overseen a redesign of the visitor centre and a major expansion of the plant conservation laboratories, which study the best way to store and grow native seeds. International seed banks, such as those at Kew Gardens, are doing similar work across the globe, but they don’t specialise in New Zealand plants, says Park. “We still don’t know much about how to store many of our native species.”

The lab controls environmental conditions – temperature, light, humidity as well as fungal associations – to determine the optimal conditions for storage and propagation. Some of the endangered species conserved in the laboratory are down to one or two individuals in the wild. One such is Pennantia baylisiana, commonly known as Three Kings Kaikōmako or Kaikōmako Manawa Tāwhi.