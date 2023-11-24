Meet the growers: Neville Chun’s land of yuzu

Snow looks awfully close on the Tararua range, and down in Neville Chun’s citrus orchard near Levin, yuzu harvest is in full swing.

Though most citrus trees hate the cold, yuzu grow in mountainous parts of Korea and Japan where winter temperatures regularly drop to minus 15 degrees. This year, Neville hopes to harvest two to three tonnes of the fruit, which retail for over $2 each.

The yuzu story is about skill, hard work and perseverance, with a good measure of excellent timing. When Neville first planted yuzu, nobody in New Zealand knew what it was, he says: “It was like a swear word – up your yuzu.” Now, his harvest is largely pre-sold to specialist food and beverage makers, who use the intensely flavoured juice and rind in oils, beer and spirits.

The idea came from Junko, Neville’s beloved late wife. From a trip home to see family in Japan, she returned with a few yuzu seeds. In Japan, the fruit are prized for their juice and zest. They are made into condiments, and even floated in a hot bath for fragrant stress relief. Yuzu zest is sprinkled onto salads or noodles, or used in drinks or baking, while whole fruit are made into a syrup, yuzu cha, for desserts or drinks.

The seeds Junko brought back didn’t sprout, but they set Neville (then working in the family business, Zenith Garden Centre) on a hunt for yuzu trees. He found them in the catalogue of a citrus supplier, who didn’t know what they were. “He had them listed in the ornamental section; he was going to dump them, because nobody wanted them, they were so thorny and sour.” Neville bought all 80 plants, which became his mother-stock for propagation.

Horticulture clearly runs in Neville’s veins. The family history, as recounted by Neville’s uncle Stan Chun in his 2020 memoir Newtown Boy, tracks from a Lambton Quay fruit shop in 1895, to market gardens, and eventually the Zenith Garden Centres. Neville still has a large home nursery and a side hustle selling fruit trees (as well as a flourishing sourdough operation – one rule of farming is to never depend on one crop to pay all your bills, he tells me). He grows all types of fruit trees, but has a special love for citrus. “They have it all really – form, fragrance and fruit.”

The citrus family is notoriously promiscuous, he says, cross-fertilising readily to make endless variations between mandarin, grapefruit, lime, orange, tangelo, pomelo, and lemon. Neville grows many of them, including Australian finger limes (“they’re more of a garnish fruit, really”) and large Ponderosa lemons weighing 2kg each. Yuzu stand out from the crowd, however, as a distinctive species; their flavour has notes of lemon, lime, mandarin and grapefruit, but some of the oils they contain are found nowhere else in nature.

Yuzu fruit have a lumpy, soft rind with big oil glands, like a bad case of acne, and the pith and seeds are large relative to the amount of flesh. Leaves look like the makrut (“kaffir”) lime, and branches are covered with long, sharp thorns.

Having propagated the yuzu trees, Neville and Junko looked for land, and found the one-hectare Levin block about 16 years ago. “We were looking up here because of the high price of land closer to Wellington, but it’s also very good land, a good growing environment and beautiful loamy soil.” Originally a sheep and horse paddock, it’s now planted with rows of yuzu alongside specimens of walnut and chestnut trees, persimmons and cider apples, other citrus, and a few rows of feijoas. There’s also a secondary crop, in early summer, of ume

(a Japanese apricot used as a health food, pickled, or in alcohol.)

In recent years Neville has helped set up three other yuzu orchards, including what he believes to be the country’s southernmost citrus orchard, attached to a hop farm in Murchison.